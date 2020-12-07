https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-15782467.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Dec
|70.63
|+.77
|Jan
|72.38
|+.81
|Mar
|71.65
|72.52
|71.35
|72.38
|+.81
|May
|72.65
|73.41
|72.25
|73.26
|+.81
|Jul
|73.44
|74.16
|73.05
|74.02
|+.81
|Sep
|71.47
|+.77
|Oct
|72.37
|+1.06
|Nov
|71.47
|+.77
|Dec
|70.82
|71.55
|70.66
|71.47
|+.77
|Jan
|72.36
|+.77
|Mar
|71.70
|72.36
|71.70
|72.36
|+.77
|May
|72.29
|72.96
|72.29
|72.96
|+.84
|Jul
|72.65
|73.31
|72.65
|73.31
|+.90
|Sep
|69.91
|+.92
|Oct
|71.21
|+.94
|Nov
|69.91
|+.92
|Dec
|68.99
|69.91
|68.99
|69.91
|+.92
|Jan
|70.76
|+.89
|Mar
|70.76
|+.89
|May
|71.16
|+.89
|Jul
|71.46
|+.89
|Oct
|69.46
|+.89
|Est. sales 24,182.
|Fri.'s sales 20,530
|Fri.'s open int 212,319,
|up 25
Real Estate Listings
View Comments