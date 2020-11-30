https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-15763937.php
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Dec
|70.75
|70.75
|69.56
|70.59
|—1.09
|Jan
|72.15
|—1.09
|Mar
|73.24
|73.48
|72.05
|72.15
|—1.09
|May
|73.98
|74.31
|72.95
|73.05
|—1.01
|Jul
|74.64
|74.96
|73.66
|73.75
|—.96
|Sep
|70.75
|—.69
|Oct
|71.58
|—.78
|Nov
|70.75
|—.69
|Dec
|71.09
|71.69
|70.66
|70.75
|—.69
|Jan
|71.68
|—.64
|Mar
|72.43
|72.43
|71.68
|71.68
|—.64
|May
|72.96
|72.96
|72.21
|72.21
|—.61
|Jul
|73.37
|73.37
|72.62
|72.62
|—.55
|Sep
|69.32
|—.55
|Oct
|70.62
|—.55
|Nov
|69.32
|—.55
|Dec
|70.17
|70.17
|69.32
|69.32
|—.55
|Jan
|70.22
|—.55
|Mar
|70.22
|—.55
|May
|70.62
|—.55
|Jul
|70.92
|—.55
|Oct
|68.92
|—.55
|Est. sales 18,950.
|Fri.'s sales 13,890
|Fri.'s open int 219,977,
|up 819
