NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. COTTON 2 50,000 lbs.; cents per lb. Dec 70.75 70.75 69.56 70.59 —1.09 Jan 72.15 —1.09 Mar 73.24 73.48 72.05 72.15 —1.09 May 73.98 74.31 72.95 73.05 —1.01 Jul 74.64 74.96 73.66 73.75 —.96 Sep 70.75 —.69 Oct 71.58 —.78 Nov 70.75 —.69 Dec 71.09 71.69 70.66 70.75 —.69 Jan 71.68 —.64 Mar 72.43 72.43 71.68 71.68 —.64 May 72.96 72.96 72.21 72.21 —.61 Jul 73.37 73.37 72.62 72.62 —.55 Sep 69.32 —.55 Oct 70.62 —.55 Nov 69.32 —.55 Dec 70.17 70.17 69.32 69.32 —.55 Jan 70.22 —.55 Mar 70.22 —.55 May 70.62 —.55 Jul 70.92 —.55 Oct 68.92 —.55 Est. sales 18,950. Fri.'s sales 13,890 Fri.'s open int 219,977, up 819