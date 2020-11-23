*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.

NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. COTTON 2 50,000 lbs.; cents per lb. Dec 71.74 72.70 71.51 72.15 +1.27 Jan 73.80 +.84 Mar 72.99 74.27 72.77 73.80 +.84 May 73.84 75.08 73.63 74.65 +.86 Jul 74.32 75.62 74.32 75.24 +.84 Sep 71.50 +.93 Oct 72.44 +.91 Nov 71.50 +.93 Dec 70.70 71.64 70.64 71.50 +.93 Jan 72.36 +.89 Mar 72.00 72.36 72.00 72.36 +.89 May 72.67 72.84 72.67 72.84 +.92 Jul 73.04 73.23 73.04 73.23 +.96 Sep 69.93 +1.28 Oct 71.23 +.96 Nov 69.93 +1.28 Dec 69.64 70.00 69.64 69.93 +1.28 Jan 70.78 +1.28 Mar 70.78 +1.28 May 71.18 +1.33 Jul 71.48 +1.38 Oct 69.48 +1.58 Est. sales 27,781. Fri.'s sales 26,472 Fri.'s open int 215,677, up 1,488