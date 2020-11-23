NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Dec 71.74 72.70 71.51 72.15 +1.27
Jan 73.80 +.84
Mar 72.99 74.27 72.77 73.80 +.84
May 73.84 75.08 73.63 74.65 +.86
Jul 74.32 75.62 74.32 75.24 +.84
Sep 71.50 +.93
Oct 72.44 +.91
Nov 71.50 +.93
Dec 70.70 71.64 70.64 71.50 +.93
Jan 72.36 +.89
Mar 72.00 72.36 72.00 72.36 +.89
May 72.67 72.84 72.67 72.84 +.92
Jul 73.04 73.23 73.04 73.23 +.96
Sep 69.93 +1.28
Oct 71.23 +.96
Nov 69.93 +1.28
Dec 69.64 70.00 69.64 69.93 +1.28
Jan 70.78 +1.28
Mar 70.78 +1.28
May 71.18 +1.33
Jul 71.48 +1.38
Oct 69.48 +1.58
Est. sales 27,781. Fri.'s sales 26,472
Fri.'s open int 215,677, up 1,488

