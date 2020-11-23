https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-15748872.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Dec
|71.74
|72.70
|71.51
|72.15
|+1.27
|Jan
|73.80
|+.84
|Mar
|72.99
|74.27
|72.77
|73.80
|+.84
|May
|73.84
|75.08
|73.63
|74.65
|+.86
|Jul
|74.32
|75.62
|74.32
|75.24
|+.84
|Sep
|71.50
|+.93
|Oct
|72.44
|+.91
|Nov
|71.50
|+.93
|Dec
|70.70
|71.64
|70.64
|71.50
|+.93
|Jan
|72.36
|+.89
|Mar
|72.00
|72.36
|72.00
|72.36
|+.89
|May
|72.67
|72.84
|72.67
|72.84
|+.92
|Jul
|73.04
|73.23
|73.04
|73.23
|+.96
|Sep
|69.93
|+1.28
|Oct
|71.23
|+.96
|Nov
|69.93
|+1.28
|Dec
|69.64
|70.00
|69.64
|69.93
|+1.28
|Jan
|70.78
|+1.28
|Mar
|70.78
|+1.28
|May
|71.18
|+1.33
|Jul
|71.48
|+1.38
|Oct
|69.48
|+1.58
|Est. sales 27,781.
|Fri.'s sales 26,472
|Fri.'s open int 215,677,
|up 1,488
Real Estate Listings
View Comments