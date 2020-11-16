https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-15731487.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Dec
|68.40
|70.00
|68.40
|69.57
|+1.11
|Jan
|71.58
|+1.18
|Mar
|70.40
|72.00
|70.33
|71.58
|+1.18
|May
|71.37
|72.87
|71.25
|72.46
|+1.19
|Jul
|72.17
|73.49
|72.12
|73.12
|+1.16
|Sep
|69.88
|+1.03
|Oct
|70.82
|+1.36
|Nov
|69.88
|+1.03
|Dec
|69.06
|70.35
|69.06
|69.88
|+1.03
|Jan
|70.74
|+1.02
|Mar
|69.96
|70.74
|69.96
|70.74
|+1.02
|May
|71.09
|+1.02
|Jul
|71.34
|+1.02
|Sep
|67.39
|+1.02
|Oct
|69.09
|+1.02
|Nov
|67.39
|+1.02
|Dec
|67.39
|+1.02
|Jan
|68.24
|+1.02
|Mar
|68.24
|+1.02
|May
|68.59
|+.97
|Jul
|68.84
|+.97
|Oct
|66.64
|+.97
|Est. sales 39,524.
|Fri.'s sales 39,248
|Fri.'s open int 222,253
Real Estate Listings
View Comments