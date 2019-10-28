NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Dec 65.11 65.30 64.48 64.79 —.11
Jan 65.78 —.05
Mar 65.90 66.20 65.55 65.78 —.05
May 66.75 66.94 66.10 66.54 —.01
Jul 67.28 67.46 66.62 67.19 +.13
Sep 67.18 +.06
Oct 66.96 +.10
Nov 67.18 +.06
Dec 67.46 67.46 66.62 67.18 +.06
Jan 67.81 +.02
Mar 67.26 67.81 67.19 67.81 +.02
May 67.82 68.41 67.74 68.41 +.02
Jul 68.96 +.02
Sep 67.16 +.02
Oct 67.86 +.02
Nov 67.16 +.02
Dec 67.16 +.02
Jan 67.46 +.02
Mar 67.46 +.02
May 68.11 +.02
Jul 68.76 +.02
Est. sales 27,343. Fri.'s sales 29,214
Fri.'s open int 238,224