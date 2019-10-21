https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-14550972.php
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Dec
|65.19
|65.48
|64.44
|64.56
|—.60
|Jan
|65.34
|—.47
|Mar
|65.81
|66.08
|65.23
|65.34
|—.47
|May
|66.33
|66.53
|65.90
|66.02
|—.33
|Jul
|66.75
|66.89
|66.41
|66.52
|—.24
|Sep
|66.68
|—.20
|Oct
|66.57
|—.24
|Nov
|66.68
|—.20
|Dec
|66.83
|66.99
|66.60
|66.68
|—.20
|Jan
|67.35
|—.23
|Mar
|67.51
|67.51
|67.35
|67.35
|—.23
|May
|68.05
|—.18
|Jul
|68.95
|68.95
|68.75
|68.75
|—.20
|Sep
|67.03
|—.20
|Oct
|67.89
|—.19
|Nov
|67.03
|—.20
|Dec
|67.03
|—.20
|Jan
|67.33
|—.20
|Mar
|67.33
|—.20
|May
|67.98
|—.20
|Jul
|68.63
|—.20
|Est. sales 26,625.
|Fri.'s sales 27,100
|Fri.'s open int 237,835
