NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|May
|76.70
|77.77
|76.17
|77.73
|+1.15
|Jul
|77.70
|78.54
|77.21
|78.51
|+.94
|Sep
|75.73
|+.43
|Oct
|76.37
|76.37
|76.10
|76.15
|+.29
|Nov
|75.73
|+.43
|Dec
|75.35
|75.74
|75.19
|75.73
|+.43
|Jan
|76.45
|+.36
|Mar
|76.25
|76.45
|76.04
|76.45
|+.36
|May
|76.47
|76.71
|76.39
|76.71
|+.31
|Jul
|76.58
|76.82
|76.50
|76.82
|+.31
|Sep
|72.45
|+.31
|Oct
|74.43
|+.31
|Nov
|72.45
|+.31
|Dec
|72.45
|+.31
|Jan
|72.94
|+.31
|Mar
|72.94
|+.31
|May
|73.43
|+.31
|Jul
|73.73
|+.31
|Sep
|72.48
|+.31
|Oct
|72.98
|+.31
|Nov
|72.48
|+.31
|Dec
|72.48
|+.31
|Est. sales 33,567.
|Fri.'s sales 32,984
|Fri.'s open int 225,036,
|up 1,729
