NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Mar 73.20 73.82 72.44 72.85 —.28
May 74.45 75.18 73.90 74.36 —.16
Jul 75.60 76.24 75.13 75.67 +.01
Sep 74.11 —.08
Oct 74.73 74.73 74.60 74.60 +.06
Nov 74.11 —.08
Dec 74.08 74.65 73.71 74.11 —.08
Jan 75.30 —.07
Mar 75.38 75.63 75.30 75.30 —.07
May 75.71 —.07
Jul 76.00 —.08
Sep 73.28 —.15
Oct 73.93 —.15
Nov 73.28 —.15
Dec 73.28 —.15
Jan 73.58 —.34
Mar 73.58 —.34
May 74.33 —.59
Jul 74.63 —.59
Sep 73.38 —.59
Oct 73.88 —.59
Nov 73.38 —.59
Dec 73.38 —.59
Est. sales 29,490. Wed.'s sales 29,832
Wed.'s open int 225,567, up 1,560