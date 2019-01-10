https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-13521376.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Mar
|73.20
|73.82
|72.44
|72.85
|—.28
|May
|74.45
|75.18
|73.90
|74.36
|—.16
|Jul
|75.60
|76.24
|75.13
|75.67
|+.01
|Sep
|74.11
|—.08
|Oct
|74.73
|74.73
|74.60
|74.60
|+.06
|Nov
|74.11
|—.08
|Dec
|74.08
|74.65
|73.71
|74.11
|—.08
|Jan
|75.30
|—.07
|Mar
|75.38
|75.63
|75.30
|75.30
|—.07
|May
|75.71
|—.07
|Jul
|76.00
|—.08
|Sep
|73.28
|—.15
|Oct
|73.93
|—.15
|Nov
|73.28
|—.15
|Dec
|73.28
|—.15
|Jan
|73.58
|—.34
|Mar
|73.58
|—.34
|May
|74.33
|—.59
|Jul
|74.63
|—.59
|Sep
|73.38
|—.59
|Oct
|73.88
|—.59
|Nov
|73.38
|—.59
|Dec
|73.38
|—.59
|Est. sales 29,490.
|Wed.'s sales 29,832
|Wed.'s open int 225,567,
|up 1,560
