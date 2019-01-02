https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-13503913.php
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Mar
|72.30
|72.59
|70.76
|70.84
|—1.36
|May
|73.72
|73.85
|72.20
|72.25
|—1.25
|Jul
|74.61
|75.00
|73.51
|73.58
|—1.05
|Sep
|72.33
|—.97
|Oct
|72.44
|—1.14
|Nov
|72.33
|—.97
|Dec
|73.38
|73.38
|72.28
|72.33
|—.97
|Jan
|73.53
|—.73
|Mar
|73.63
|73.81
|73.53
|73.53
|—.73
|May
|74.00
|74.00
|73.91
|73.91
|—.57
|Jul
|74.14
|—.57
|Sep
|71.04
|—.34
|Oct
|71.47
|—.43
|Nov
|71.04
|—.34
|Dec
|71.01
|71.04
|71.00
|71.04
|—.34
|Jan
|71.53
|—.33
|Mar
|71.53
|—.33
|May
|74.03
|—.95
|Jul
|73.71
|—.94
|Oct
|73.64
|—.92
|Est. sales 32,135.
|Mon.'s sales 15,394
|Mon.'s open int 215,148,
|up 1,830
