NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Mar 72.70 73.54 72.15 73.50 +.86
May 73.78 74.78 73.48 74.73 +.77
Jul 74.91 75.81 74.59 75.78 +.63
Dec 73.50 73.85 73.13 73.80 +.59
Mar 74.00 74.68 74.00 74.68 +.72
Dec 71.22 71.44 71.22 71.44 +.18
Est. sales 15,314. Mon.'s sales 20,088
Mon.'s open int 212,048, up 552