CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:

Open High Low Last Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 541 547¼ 538¼ 545½ +3½
May 543¼ 547½ 540¼ 546½ +2½
Jul 544 547 541½ 546¼ +1½
Sep 549½ 553¼ 548 552½ +1¼
Dec 559 562½ 557¾ 562 +1
Mar 566½ 570¾ 566½ 570½ + ½
May 565 569¾ 565 569¼ + ¼
Jul 552½ 557½ 551¾ 556½ — ¼
Dec 564 564 563¾ 563¾ —3½
Est. sales 85,024. Tue.'s sales 329,138
Tue.'s open int 507,064
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 379¾ 383½ 378¼ 382½ +2¾
May 384¼ 387½ 383 386½ +2¼
Jul 388¼ 390½ 387 389¾ +1½
Sep 387½ 389¾ 386½ 389 +1½
Dec 391¾ 393¾ 391 393 +1
Mar 400½ 402¾ 400 402¼ +1
May 404¾ 406½ 404¼ 405½ + ½
Jul 406½ 408¾ 406 407¾ +1
Sep 398 400 398 398 — ¼
Dec 399½ 401½ 399¼ 400¼ + ¼
Est. sales 228,543. Tue.'s sales 390,086
Tue.'s open int 1,573,430, up 7,987
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 300½ 302½ 298¼ 300¾ +1½
May 296¼ 299 295¾ 298¼ +1¾
Jul 290 290¼ 290 290¼ +1
Sep 274¼ 274¼ 274¼ 274¼ +2¼
Dec 270¾ 270¾ 270 270 + ¼
Est. sales 242. Tue.'s sales 461
Tue.'s open int 5,617
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 885½ 890¾ 881½ 887½ +2¾
May 897¾ 902¼ 894¼ 898¾ +1½
Jul 910¼ 914¾ 907 911 + ¾
Aug 913¾ 918½ 912 915½ + ¾
Sep 915 918½ 912¾ 915½ + ½
Nov 919¼ 922½ 916 919¼
Jan 922¼ 926½ 920½ 923¼ — ¾
Mar 917¾ 919½ 915 917 — ¾
May 918¼ 920 918¼ 918¾ —1
Jul 923 925¾ 922¼ 924 —1
Nov 922 922 919½ 919¾ —2
Est. sales 146,481. Tue.'s sales 259,447
Tue.'s open int 880,780
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Mar 30.75 31.06 30.54 30.85 +.13
May 31.11 31.42 30.91 31.22 +.14
Jul 31.50 31.78 31.28 31.58 +.12
Aug 31.60 31.90 31.41 31.69 +.11
Sep 31.86 31.95 31.54 31.81 +.09
Oct 31.94 32.05 31.64 31.91 +.11
Dec 32.07 32.36 31.91 32.20 +.11
Jan 32.10 32.40 32.10 32.36 +.18
Mar 32.21 32.52 32.09 32.34 +.09
May 32.52 32.52 32.42 32.42 +.10
Aug 32.40 32.40 32.40 32.40 —.07
Sep 32.50 32.50 32.50 32.50 +.03
Est. sales 56,811. Tue.'s sales 151,837
Tue.'s open int 511,696
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Mar 290.80 292.50 289.80 291.00 +.20
May 296.50 298.10 295.30 296.70 +.20
Jul 301.60 303.30 300.70 302.10 +.20
Aug 303.50 304.80 302.50 303.60 +.10
Sep 304.60 305.80 303.80 304.80
Oct 304.60 306.40 304.50 305.90 +.40
Dec 308.50 309.40 307.20 308.30 —.40
Jan 307.60 307.80 307.60 307.60 —1.30
Mar 306.50 306.60 304.90 305.80 —.80
May 306.50 306.50 305.60 305.90 —.90
Est. sales 63,239. Tue.'s sales 156,879
Tue.'s open int 503,208, up 1,418