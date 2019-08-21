CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 460 462¼ 456 456¾ —3¼
Dec 466½ 468 461¾ 463 —4
Mar 474¼ 475½ 469 470¼ —4
May 480¾ 480¾ 474 475 —4½
Jul 485½ 485½ 478½ 479¾ —4¼
Sep 492½ 492½ 487¼ 488 —4½
Dec 504¼ 504¼ 499¾ 499¾ —5
Mar 514¾ 514¾ 514¾ 514¾
Est. sales 48,804. Tue.'s sales 106,205
Tue.'s open int 387,336
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 360 362 357½ 357¾ —1¾
Dec 369¼ 371 366½ 366¾ —2
Mar 381¾ 383½ 379 379¼ —2
May 389½ 391½ 387¼ 387½ —1¼
Jul 396¼ 398¼ 394¼ 394½ —1¼
Sep 399½ 400½ 397¾ 398¼ ½
Dec 404¾ 405¾ 403 403¾
Mar 414¾ 415 413½ 414
Sep 413¼ 413¼ 413¼ 413¼ ½
Dec 414½ 415¼ 414½ 415
Est. sales 111,759. Tue.'s sales 368,900
Tue.'s open int 1,743,824
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 271¼ 274½ 271¼ 274½ +1¾
Dec 274¼ 274¼ 270½ 270¾ —1¼
Mar 275½ 275½ 275½ 275½ ¾
Est. sales 51. Tue.'s sales 286
Tue.'s open int 4,598
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 855¾ 864 854¼ 856¼
Nov 868¼ 876½ 866¾ 868¾
Jan 882 890¼ 880¾ 882¾
Mar 895¼ 903¼ 894 896
May 906¾ 914½ 905½ 907¾ +1
Jul 917 924¾ 916¼ 918¾ +1¼
Nov 926¾ 934½ 926¾ 929 +1
Mar 943½ 943½ 943½ 943½ +4¼
Jul 958¼ 958¼ 958¼ 958¼ +4
Nov 936 936 936 936 +2¾
Est. sales 55,861. Tue.'s sales 109,811
Tue.'s open int 642,876, up 3,155
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Sep 28.49 28.81 28.43 28.65 +.22
Oct 28.63 28.94 28.54 28.77 +.23
Dec 28.85 29.20 28.79 29.01 +.22
Jan 29.04 29.42 29.03 29.24 +.23
Mar 29.28 29.68 29.28 29.51 +.24
May 29.62 29.98 29.62 29.82 +.25
Jul 30.02 30.24 30.02 30.11 +.26
Dec 30.42 30.60 30.42 30.48 +.22
Jan 30.76 30.81 30.76 30.77 +.29
Mar 31.09 31.09 31.09 31.09 +.28
Est. sales 38,194. Tue.'s sales 105,318
Tue.'s open int 478,222, up 738
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Sep 293.80 295.90 293.30 293.30 —.70
Oct 295.90 297.80 295.20 295.20 —.70
Dec 299.40 301.50 298.70 298.80 —.70
Jan 300.80 302.90 300.20 300.20 —.80
Mar 304.30 305.70 303.30 303.30 —.60
May 307.40 309.10 306.80 306.80 —.60
Jul 311.30 312.60 310.70 310.70 —.60
Aug 314.30 314.30 314.00 314.20 +1.00
Sep 315.90 315.90 315.70 315.80 +1.00
Oct 315.80 316.60 315.80 316.20 +.60
Dec 319.10 319.10 317.50 318.00 +.30
Jan 317.40 317.40 317.40 317.40 —.60
Est. sales 30,917. Tue.'s sales 76,346
Tue.'s open int 447,831, up 1,693