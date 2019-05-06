https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Open-13822154.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|424¾
|425
|424¾
|425
|—3
|Jul
|430
|437¼
|428
|433¼
|—4¾
|Sep
|438¾
|445¼
|436¾
|441½
|—5½
|Dec
|455½
|461
|453¼
|457½
|—5½
|Mar
|471
|477¼
|469¾
|474¼
|—5¾
|May
|481
|486
|479
|483¼
|—5¾
|Jul
|484¾
|488¼
|481½
|485¾
|—5¼
|Sep
|490
|490
|490
|490
|—8
|Dec
|506
|507¼
|504½
|507
|—6
|Mar
|519½
|519½
|518¾
|518¾
|—5¼
|Est. sales 38,902.
|Fri.'s sales 74,065
|Fri.'s open int 473,801
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|352½
|355¼
|349
|355
|—8
|Jul
|359½
|363¾
|355½
|362¾
|—8¼
|Sep
|367
|371½
|363½
|370½
|—7½
|Dec
|376¾
|382¼
|374¼
|381¼
|—6¾
|Mar
|389¼
|395
|387¼
|394¾
|—5¼
|May
|397¾
|402¾
|395¼
|402¼
|—4¾
|Jul
|405½
|410
|402½
|409
|—4
|Sep
|399
|403¾
|394½
|403
|—2
|Dec
|401½
|408¼
|399
|407¼
|—1¾
|Mar
|415¾
|415¾
|415¾
|415¾
|—2¼
|May
|420½
|420½
|420½
|420½
|—3½
|Jul
|426¾
|426¾
|425½
|425½
|—3½
|Dec
|414
|414
|410
|413
|—4
|Dec
|420
|420
|420
|420
|—1
|Est. sales 285,774.
|Fri.'s sales 278,005
|Fri.'s open int 1,620,920
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|298
|298
|291½
|291½
|—9½
|Jul
|283
|283
|264
|274
|—10
|Sep
|266¼
|266¼
|260½
|260½
|—9½
|Dec
|256
|256
|248½
|252
|—7
|Mar
|249
|249
|249
|249
|—5
|Est. sales 831.
|Fri.'s sales 468
|Fri.'s open int 6,339,
|up 63
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|816½
|818¼
|804½
|813½
|—16½
|Jul
|828
|831¾
|816¾
|826¾
|—15¼
|Aug
|833½
|838¼
|823½
|833
|—16
|Sep
|839¾
|843
|829
|838½
|—15½
|Nov
|850½
|854¾
|839¾
|848¾
|—15¼
|Jan
|863½
|865¾
|851¾
|860½
|—14½
|Mar
|873
|875½
|862
|870½
|—13½
|May
|882¼
|886½
|874
|881½
|—12½
|Jul
|896¾
|896¾
|885½
|893
|—12
|Aug
|899
|899
|890¾
|892½
|—15½
|Sep
|901¾
|901¾
|899
|899
|—7
|Nov
|900¼
|903
|891
|897¾
|—10¼
|Jan
|911¾
|911¾
|911¾
|911¾
|—3¼
|Mar
|915
|915
|915
|915
|—5
|Nov
|927
|927
|925
|925
|—2
|Est. sales 198,420.
|Fri.'s sales 135,608
|Fri.'s open int 753,375,
|up 9,297
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|26.63
|26.65
|26.30
|26.64
|—.43
|Jul
|26.97
|27.16
|26.53
|26.97
|—.38
|Aug
|27.15
|27.26
|26.69
|27.10
|—.39
|Sep
|27.33
|27.39
|26.85
|27.24
|—.39
|Oct
|27.45
|27.54
|26.99
|27.40
|—.37
|Dec
|27.75
|27.91
|27.29
|27.71
|—.38
|Jan
|27.94
|28.13
|27.53
|27.95
|—.38
|Mar
|28.45
|28.45
|27.83
|28.25
|—.37
|May
|28.82
|28.82
|28.24
|28.62
|—.36
|Jul
|29.19
|29.19
|28.65
|28.99
|—.35
|Aug
|29.30
|29.30
|29.00
|29.06
|—.45
|Sep
|29.62
|29.62
|28.95
|28.95
|—.71
|Oct
|29.65
|29.65
|29.25
|29.25
|—.54
|Dec
|30.00
|30.00
|29.30
|29.48
|—.57
|Jan
|30.20
|30.20
|30.20
|30.20
|—.09
|Mar
|30.20
|30.20
|30.00
|30.00
|—.62
|May
|30.40
|30.40
|30.40
|30.40
|—.44
|Sep
|30.75
|30.75
|30.75
|30.75
|—.11
|Est. sales 90,851.
|Fri.'s sales 70,823
|Fri.'s open int 498,018,
|up 2,635
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|291.30 291.30 288.80 290.30
|—3.30
|Jul
|295.60 296.70 293.10 295.70
|—2.50
|Aug
|297.00 297.60 294.10 296.80
|—2.60
|Sep
|298.30 299.20 295.70 298.10
|—2.80
|Oct
|299.80 299.80 296.70 299.20
|—2.90
|Dec
|302.00 302.50 299.10 301.40
|—3.10
|Jan
|303.60 303.60 300.00 302.30
|—3.10
|Mar
|303.90 303.90 300.40 302.60
|—3.30
|May
|305.70 305.70 302.30 304.00
|—3.30
|Jul
|307.00 307.00 304.30 306.10
|—3.00
|Aug
|306.00 306.00 303.30 305.20
|—2.90
|Sep
|305.70 305.70 303.10 304.70
|—2.80
|Oct
|304.70 304.70 302.20 303.00
|—3.20
|Dec
|304.50 305.00 302.10 303.00
|—3.90
|Est. sales 91,004.
|Fri.'s sales 78,731
|Fri.'s open int 476,787,
|up 957
