https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Open-13538114.php
Open
CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|511½
|514¼
|509
|510¼
|—2¼
|May
|516¾
|519¾
|514¾
|515¾
|—2¼
|Jul
|522½
|524½
|520¼
|521
|—2
|Sep
|531
|532¾
|529
|530
|—1½
|Dec
|545
|546¼
|542¾
|543¼
|—1¾
|Mar
|554¾
|555¼
|553
|553½
|—1¼
|Est. sales 23,670.
|Wed.'s sales 70,772
|Wed.'s open int 447,750,
|up 1,258
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|374
|376¼
|373¾
|374
|May
|382½
|384½
|382¼
|382¼
|Jul
|390
|392
|389¾
|390¼
|+¼
|Sep
|393½
|395½
|393½
|394
|+¼
|Dec
|399
|400¾
|398¾
|399½
|+¼
|Mar
|408
|410
|408
|408¾
|—
|¼
|May
|415
|415
|413¾
|414
|Jul
|419½
|420
|418½
|418½
|Dec
|412
|412
|411
|412
|+¾
|Est. sales 69,666.
|Wed.'s sales 263,976
|Wed.'s open int 1,641,123
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|296
|297
|295
|296
|+½
|May
|290
|290
|289¾
|289¾
|Est. sales 75.
|Wed.'s sales 296
|Wed.'s open int 6,000,
|up 70
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|895½
|899½
|894¼
|896¼
|+1¾
|May
|908¾
|912¾
|908
|909½
|+1½
|Jul
|921½
|925½
|920¾
|922½
|+1¾
|Aug
|927¼
|930¼
|926¼
|927½
|+1½
|Sep
|930
|933½
|929½
|930¼
|+¾
|Nov
|937½
|941¼
|937¼
|937¾
|+¼
|Jan
|948¾
|951¾
|948¾
|950
|+¾
|Mar
|957½
|957½
|956½
|956½
|—
|½
|May
|966¼
|966¼
|966¼
|966¼
|+2¼
|Jul
|972
|972
|972
|972
|Nov
|967
|968
|967
|968
|+2
|Est. sales 46,228.
|Wed.'s sales 132,806
|Wed.'s open int 685,456,
|up 669
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|28.23
|28.36
|28.15
|28.29
|+.06
|May
|28.51
|28.64
|28.43
|28.56
|+.05
|Jul
|28.80
|28.93
|28.73
|28.84
|+.05
|Aug
|28.92
|29.06
|28.87
|28.98
|+.04
|Sep
|29.06
|29.17
|29.06
|29.12
|+.06
|Oct
|29.15
|29.24
|29.08
|29.19
|+.02
|Dec
|29.35
|29.45
|29.32
|29.40
|+.03
|Jan
|29.56
|29.71
|29.56
|29.65
|+.02
|Mar
|29.93
|29.93
|29.93
|29.93
|+.01
|Est. sales 21,750.
|Wed.'s sales 56,133
|Wed.'s open int 496,462,
|up 4,500
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|310.50
|311.10
|309.80
|310.60
|+.50
|May
|314.10
|314.70
|313.60
|314.20
|+.50
|Jul
|317.90
|318.40
|317.30
|317.90
|+.30
|Aug
|319.40
|320.10
|319.10
|319.70
|+.50
|Sep
|320.50
|321.30
|320.50
|320.80
|+.20
|Oct
|321.00
|321.80
|321.00
|321.20
|Dec
|323.00
|323.60
|322.60
|322.90
|Jan
|324.30
|324.30
|324.30
|324.30
|+.20
|Est. sales 25,270.
|Wed.'s sales 73,585
|Wed.'s open int 449,642,
|up 2,137
View Comments