Open
CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|555
|573¼
|551½
|572¾
|+16½
|Dec
|579½
|595¼
|575¼
|595
|+15¼
|Mar
|597¼
|612½
|595
|612¼
|+13
|May
|602
|617
|601½
|616¾
|+11½
|Jul
|597¾
|610¼
|594
|609¼
|+11½
|Sep
|603½
|616
|600¾
|614¼
|+10
|Dec
|614
|626¼
|610¾
|625
|+10½
|Mar
|616½
|630
|616½
|630
|+10¾
|Jul
|600¾
|611½
|599
|608½
|+7½
|Dec
|620
|620
|619
|619
|+7½
|Est. sales 95,458.
|Fri.'s sales 163,677
|Fri.'s open int 501,176,
|up 3,822
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|370
|371¾
|368¼
|370¾
|+1
|Dec
|384½
|386¼
|382½
|385¼
|+1
|Mar
|395½
|397¼
|393¾
|396¼
|+ ¾
|May
|401½
|403
|400
|402¼
|+ ¾
|Jul
|407
|408½
|405¾
|407¾
|+ ¾
|Sep
|407
|408¾
|407
|408¼
|+ ½
|Dec
|410¾
|411¾
|410
|411¼
|+ ½
|Mar
|420½
|421¼
|419½
|421¼
|+ ¾
|May
|425
|426½
|424¼
|426½
|+1
|Jul
|428¾
|430
|428¼
|430
|+1
|Dec
|420½
|421
|419½
|420¾
|Est. sales 91,855.
|Fri.'s sales 254,909
|Fri.'s open int 1,804,679
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|249
|254¾
|249
|254¼
|+4½
|Dec
|256¾
|263½
|256¾
|263
|+6
|Mar
|262½
|263¾
|262½
|263¾
|+3½
|Est. sales 389.
|Fri.'s sales 854
|Fri.'s open int 4,767
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|880½
|881
|872½
|873¾
|—12½
|Sep
|890½
|892½
|877
|878¾
|—12¾
|Nov
|901
|903¾
|887½
|889
|—13¼
|Jan
|912½
|914¾
|899
|900¾
|—13
|Mar
|921¾
|924
|908¼
|910¼
|—13
|May
|930¾
|933½
|918
|919¾
|—13
|Jul
|940
|942
|926½
|927¼
|—14
|Aug
|928
|928
|928
|928
|—14½
|Sep
|927¾
|927¾
|927¾
|927¾
|—8
|Nov
|933
|935½
|921
|922½
|—11½
|Mar
|934½
|934½
|934½
|934½
|—11
|Jul
|948½
|948½
|948½
|948½
|—11¾
|Nov
|935
|935
|935
|935
|Est. sales 48,303.
|Fri.'s sales 146,005
|Fri.'s open int 789,539
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|28.37
|28.37
|28.21
|28.21
|—.14
|Sep
|28.52
|28.66
|28.36
|28.42
|—.10
|Oct
|28.61
|28.76
|28.47
|28.55
|—.09
|Dec
|28.87
|29.01
|28.68
|28.77
|—.09
|Jan
|29.06
|29.25
|28.96
|29.05
|—.07
|Mar
|29.43
|29.56
|29.27
|29.34
|—.10
|May
|29.73
|29.86
|29.58
|29.66
|—.08
|Jul
|30.01
|30.16
|29.90
|29.99
|—.08
|Aug
|30.22
|30.25
|30.07
|30.17
|—.04
|Sep
|30.38
|30.43
|30.24
|30.24
|—.10
|Oct
|30.48
|30.51
|30.48
|30.51
|+.09
|Dec
|30.60
|30.73
|30.53
|30.68
|+.03
|Jan
|30.89
|30.89
|30.89
|30.89
|—.05
|Mar
|31.29
|31.29
|31.29
|31.29
|+.03
|May
|31.66
|31.66
|31.55
|31.55
|—.06
|Est. sales 33,296.
|Fri.'s sales 75,245
|Fri.'s open int 518,390,
|up 1,145
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Aug
|332.10 332.20 328.30 329.30
|—3.20
|Sep
|330.60 331.20 326.40 327.50
|—3.10
|Oct
|330.60 331.00 325.80 327.00
|—3.60
|Dec
|331.80 332.30 326.40 327.60
|—4.20
|Jan
|331.00 331.50 325.90 327.10
|—3.90
|Mar
|328.20 328.60 323.50 324.40
|—3.80
|May
|327.50 327.50 323.00 323.70
|—3.80
|Jul
|329.10 329.40 324.70 325.60
|—3.50
|Aug
|329.50 329.50 325.90 325.90
|—3.60
|Sep
|330.50 330.50 325.10 325.10
|—4.30
|Oct
|326.30 326.30 326.30 326.30
|—1.30
|Dec
|327.70 327.70 323.80 324.20
|—3.40
|Jan
|325.70 325.70 324.50 324.50
|—3.70
|Jul
|330.20 330.20 329.90 329.90
|—2.70
|Est. sales 41,284.
|Fri.'s sales 79,199
|Fri.'s open int 509,155,
|up 682
