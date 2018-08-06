CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

Open High Low Last Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 555 573¼ 551½ 572¾ +16½
Dec 579½ 595¼ 575¼ 595 +15¼
Mar 597¼ 612½ 595 612¼ +13
May 602 617 601½ 616¾ +11½
Jul 597¾ 610¼ 594 609¼ +11½
Sep 603½ 616 600¾ 614¼ +10
Dec 614 626¼ 610¾ 625 +10½
Mar 616½ 630 616½ 630 +10¾
Jul 600¾ 611½ 599 608½ +7½
Dec 620 620 619 619 +7½
Est. sales 95,458. Fri.'s sales 163,677
Fri.'s open int 501,176, up 3,822
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 370 371¾ 368¼ 370¾ +1
Dec 384½ 386¼ 382½ 385¼ +1
Mar 395½ 397¼ 393¾ 396¼ + ¾
May 401½ 403 400 402¼ + ¾
Jul 407 408½ 405¾ 407¾ + ¾
Sep 407 408¾ 407 408¼ + ½
Dec 410¾ 411¾ 410 411¼ + ½
Mar 420½ 421¼ 419½ 421¼ + ¾
May 425 426½ 424¼ 426½ +1
Jul 428¾ 430 428¼ 430 +1
Dec 420½ 421 419½ 420¾
Est. sales 91,855. Fri.'s sales 254,909
Fri.'s open int 1,804,679
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 249 254¾ 249 254¼ +4½
Dec 256¾ 263½ 256¾ 263 +6
Mar 262½ 263¾ 262½ 263¾ +3½
Est. sales 389. Fri.'s sales 854
Fri.'s open int 4,767
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Aug 880½ 881 872½ 873¾ —12½
Sep 890½ 892½ 877 878¾ —12¾
Nov 901 903¾ 887½ 889 —13¼
Jan 912½ 914¾ 899 900¾ —13
Mar 921¾ 924 908¼ 910¼ —13
May 930¾ 933½ 918 919¾ —13
Jul 940 942 926½ 927¼ —14
Aug 928 928 928 928 —14½
Sep 927¾ 927¾ 927¾ 927¾ —8
Nov 933 935½ 921 922½ —11½
Mar 934½ 934½ 934½ 934½ —11
Jul 948½ 948½ 948½ 948½ —11¾
Nov 935 935 935 935
Est. sales 48,303. Fri.'s sales 146,005
Fri.'s open int 789,539
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Aug 28.37 28.37 28.21 28.21 —.14
Sep 28.52 28.66 28.36 28.42 —.10
Oct 28.61 28.76 28.47 28.55 —.09
Dec 28.87 29.01 28.68 28.77 —.09
Jan 29.06 29.25 28.96 29.05 —.07
Mar 29.43 29.56 29.27 29.34 —.10
May 29.73 29.86 29.58 29.66 —.08
Jul 30.01 30.16 29.90 29.99 —.08
Aug 30.22 30.25 30.07 30.17 —.04
Sep 30.38 30.43 30.24 30.24 —.10
Oct 30.48 30.51 30.48 30.51 +.09
Dec 30.60 30.73 30.53 30.68 +.03
Jan 30.89 30.89 30.89 30.89 —.05
Mar 31.29 31.29 31.29 31.29 +.03
May 31.66 31.66 31.55 31.55 —.06
Est. sales 33,296. Fri.'s sales 75,245
Fri.'s open int 518,390, up 1,145
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Aug 332.10 332.20 328.30 329.30 —3.20
Sep 330.60 331.20 326.40 327.50 —3.10
Oct 330.60 331.00 325.80 327.00 —3.60
Dec 331.80 332.30 326.40 327.60 —4.20
Jan 331.00 331.50 325.90 327.10 —3.90
Mar 328.20 328.60 323.50 324.40 —3.80
May 327.50 327.50 323.00 323.70 —3.80
Jul 329.10 329.40 324.70 325.60 —3.50
Aug 329.50 329.50 325.90 325.90 —3.60
Sep 330.50 330.50 325.10 325.10 —4.30
Oct 326.30 326.30 326.30 326.30 —1.30
Dec 327.70 327.70 323.80 324.20 —3.40
Jan 325.70 325.70 324.50 324.50 —3.70
Jul 330.20 330.20 329.90 329.90 —2.70
Est. sales 41,284. Fri.'s sales 79,199
Fri.'s open int 509,155, up 682