On Deck Capital: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ On Deck Capital Inc. (ONDK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $9.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 5 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The small business lender posted revenue of $111.7 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $114.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $28 million, or 36 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $444.5 million.

On Deck Capital expects full-year revenue in the range of $465 million to $485 million.

The company's shares closed at $4.20. A year ago, they were trading at $7.21.

