On Deck Capital: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ On Deck Capital Inc. (ONDK) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $8.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 10 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The small business lender posted revenue of $112.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $110.3 million.

The company's shares closed at $3.63. A year ago, they were trading at $7.17.

