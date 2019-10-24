Omnicell: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $20 million.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 76 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The Omnicell Inc. posted revenue of $228.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Omnicell expects its per-share earnings to range from 75 cents to 80 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.79 to $2.84 per share.

Omnicell shares have increased 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $75.66, an increase of 24% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OMCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OMCL