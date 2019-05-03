OFS Capital: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ OFS Capital Corp. (OFS) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The management investment company posted revenue of $12.3 million in the period.

OFS Capital shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OFS