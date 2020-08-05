ODP Corp.: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) _ ODP Corp. (ODP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $439 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $8.19. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The office supply retailer posted revenue of $2.16 billion in the period.

ODP Corp. shares have fallen 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ODP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ODP