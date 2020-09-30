Novagold: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) _ Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

Novagold shares have risen 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11.89, an increase of 96% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NG