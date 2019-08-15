https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/North-European-Oil-Royalty-Fiscal-3Q-Earnings-14307875.php
North European Oil Royalty: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
RED BANK, N.J. (AP) _ North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $2 million.
The Red Bank, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share.
The oil and gas royalty company posted revenue of $2.1 million in the period.
North European Oil Royalty shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.90, a fall of 16% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NRT
