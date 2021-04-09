No region in the world spared as virus cases, deaths surge VANESSA GERA, Associated Press April 9, 2021 Updated: April 9, 2021 2:21 p.m.
COVID-19 patients are treated in the municipal hospital of Sao Joao de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Thursday, April 8, 2021.
A woman leaves after receiving her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center that is closed for fresh registrations for first doses because of shortage the vaccine, in Mumbai, India, Friday, April 9, 2021. India has a seven-day rolling average of more than 100,000 cases per day and has reported 13 million virus cases since the pandemic began, the third-highest total after the United States and Brazil.
A volunteer disinfects the outer area of a historical Mohabat Khan mosque ahead of the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Friday, April 9, 2021.
Palestinians practice outdoor social distancing while attending the last Friday prayers ahead of the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at a parking lot in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Friday, April 9, 2021. The West Bank welcomes Ramadan this year while under lockdown measures, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, that includes restrictions on mosques indoor mass prayers.
A man opens the shutter of a Restaurant in Rome, Friday, April 9, 2021. Italy has seen a stabilizing of the new variant-fueled infections over the past three weeks, though its daily death count remains stubbornly high, averaging between 300-500 COVID-19 victims per day, and its ICU capacity for virus patients is well over the threshold set by the government.
People walk through a street filled with entertainment, restaurants and bars in the Shinjuku neighborhood of Tokyo on Friday, April 9, 2021. Japan announced Friday that it will raise the coronavirus alert level in Tokyo to allow tougher measures to curb the rapid spread of a more contagious variant ahead of the Summer Olympics.
People getting their COVID-19 jabs at a temporary vaccination center at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, April 7, 2021 as the government is stepping up the tempo of nationwide inoculation. New regulations brought order into the vaccination procedure at the stadium center, after a crowd and long lines formed there on Tuesday.
People enjoy outdoor dining at plastic bubbles, observing social distancing against the spread of the coronavirus at a restaurant near the Han River in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, April 9, 2021.
People queue to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign at WiZink indoor arena in Madrid, Spain, Friday, April 9, 2021. Madrid is expanding its mass COVID-19 vaccination program, with jabs being administered from Friday at the city's large WiZink indoor arena. Some 4,000 people between 60 and 65 years of age were due to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine there on the first day.
A health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to a Buddhist monk at Nak Prok Temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, April 9, 2021.
Passengers sit in waiting room at Hua Lamphong Railway Station in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, April 9, 2021. Thai authorities were struggling Friday to contain a growing coronavirus outbreak just days before the country's traditional Songkran New Year's holiday, when millions of people travel around the country.
A tattooed person gets Pfizer vaccine at the National vaccination center in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, April 9, 2021. On Friday the center, that is the biggest in the country, held its final trials before being able to vaccinate up to 10 000 people a day.
Cemetery workers wearing protective gear lower the coffin of a person who died from complications related to COVID-19 into a gravesite at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The city of Sao Paulo started the daily addition of 600 graves in its municipal cemeteries on Wednesday.
17 of17
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hospitals in Turkey and Poland are filling up. Pakistan is restricting domestic travel. The U.S. government will send more help to the state with the country's worst infection increase.
The worldwide surge in coronavirus cases and deaths includes even Thailand, which has weathered the pandemic far better than many nations but now struggles to contain COVID-19.