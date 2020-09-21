Nikola, Illumina fall; Cubic, Rent-A-Center rise

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase & Co., down $3.04 to $95.31.

The bank allegedly continued profiting from illicit dealings with criminal networks despite previous fines, according to a report.

Allstate Corp., up 75 cents to $92.03.

The insurance company announced an accelerated $750 million stock buyback agreement.

Nikola Corp., down $6.61 to $27.58.

The electric truck maker's founder, Trevor Milton, stepped down as executive chairman of the board of directors.

Cubic Corp., up $15.19 to $59.56.

Elliott Management acquired a 15% stake in the defense and public transportation technology company.

Oracle Corp., up $1.07 to $60.82.

President Donald Trump gave his “blessing” to the software company's deal with video-sharing app TikTok.

Illumina Inc., down $25.37 to $270.13.

The genetic testing tools company is buying Grail Inc. for $8 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

Roku Inc., up $28.35 to $188.82.

The streaming television service agreed to a deal with Comcast for access to its Peacock app and other channels, according to media reports.

Rent-A-Center Inc., up 77 cents to $29.13.

The furniture and appliance rental company raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.