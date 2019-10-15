Nicolet Bankshares: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) _ Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NCBS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $13.5 million.

The bank, based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, said it had earnings of $1.40 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $47 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $41.5 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Nicolet Bankshares shares have increased 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $66.36, a climb of 32% in the last 12 months.

