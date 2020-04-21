Nicolet Bankshares: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) _ Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NCBS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $10.6 million.

The bank, based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, said it had earnings of 98 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $46.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $40.8 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

Nicolet Bankshares shares have declined 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $51.19, a fall of 14% in the last 12 months.

