NiSource: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) _ NiSource Inc. (NI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $24.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Merrillville, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 7 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The energy holding company posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period.

NiSource expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.26 to $1.32 per share.

NiSource shares have increased 2 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed slightly more than 5 percent.

