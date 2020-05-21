New York Mortgage Trust: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $588.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.71.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.04. A year ago, they were trading at $6.10.

