New Residential Investment: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $92.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $233.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $103.3 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $120 million.

New Residential Investment shares have decreased 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 45% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NRZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NRZ