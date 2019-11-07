New Mountain: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $23.5 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $72.6 million in the period.

New Mountain shares have increased roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.53, falling slightly in the last 12 months.

