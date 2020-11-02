New Home: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) _ The New Home Co. (NWHM) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $1.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Aliso Viejo, California-based company said it had net income of 6 cents.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $130.8 million in the period.

New Home shares have increased 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWHM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWHM