Netflix: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) _ Netflix Inc. (NFLX) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $290.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Gatos, California-based company said it had profit of 64 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The internet video service posted revenue of $3.7 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.69 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Netflix said it expects revenue in the range of $3.93 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $3.89 billion.

Netflix shares have risen 61 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $309.54, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NFLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NFLX