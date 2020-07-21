Neogen: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) _ Neogen Corp. (NEOG) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $16.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lansing, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 31 cents.

The maker of medical testing kits posted revenue of $109.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $59.5 million, or $1.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $418.2 million.

Neogen shares have increased 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 20% in the last 12 months.

