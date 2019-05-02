NeoPhotonics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ NeoPhotonics Corp. (NPTN) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.1 million in its first quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The maker of components for communications networks posted revenue of $79.4 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $80.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, NeoPhotonics expects its results to range from a loss of 6 cents per share to earnings of 4 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $88 million to $93 million for the fiscal second quarter.

NeoPhotonics shares have risen almost 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.91, an increase of 22% in the last 12 months.

