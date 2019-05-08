Nelnet: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nelnet Inc. (NNI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $41.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lincoln, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.61 per share.

The education services company posted revenue of $456.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $264.9 million.

Nelnet shares have risen 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $57.61, a rise of slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NNI