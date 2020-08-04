Neenah: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) _ Neenah Paper Inc. (NP) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $50.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of $2.98. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The paper producer posted revenue of $161.4 million in the period.

Neenah shares have decreased 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $45.58, a drop of 25% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NP