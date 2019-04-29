National Presto: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) _ National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $6 million.

The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 85 cents per share.

The diversified production company that makes everything from household appliances to munitions posted revenue of $63.9 million in the period.

National Presto shares have decreased roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $107.85, a climb of 13% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NPK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NPK