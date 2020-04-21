National Bank Holdings: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) _ National Bank Holdings Corp. (NBHC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $15.8 million.

The bank, based in Greenwood Village, Colorado, said it had earnings of 50 cents per share.

The holding company for NBH Bank posted revenue of $82.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $73.9 million, which beat Street forecasts.

National Bank Holdings shares have declined 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $22.68, a decline of 34% in the last 12 months.

