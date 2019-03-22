https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Nasdaq-SUMMARY-13709846.php
Nasdaq SUMMARY
NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.
|Name
|Volume
|Last
|Chg.
|AMD
|114,977,095
|26.37
|—1.52
|Inv QQQ
|70,703,952 178.56
|—4.01
|SiriusXM
|64,380,540
|5.76
|—.22
|PShtQQQ rs
|58,301,006 10.36
|+.65
|MicronT
|46,424,769
|41.62
|—2.37
|Apple Inc
|42,269,629 191.05
|—4.04
|Seelos rs
|35,575,647
|2.59
|+.34
|PrUltPQ s
|33,394,845 55.75
|—3.90
|Microsoft
|32,334,254 117.05
|—3.17
|HuntBncsh
|31,984,801 12.25
|—.37
|Advanced
|478
|Declined
|2,467
|Unchanged
|117
|Total issues
|3,062
|New highs
|59
|New lows
|85
|Total sales
|2,389,669,857
