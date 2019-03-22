NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.

Name Volume Last Chg.
AMD 114,977,095 26.37 —1.52
Inv QQQ 70,703,952 178.56 —4.01
SiriusXM 64,380,540 5.76 —.22
PShtQQQ rs 58,301,006 10.36 +.65
MicronT 46,424,769 41.62 —2.37
Apple Inc 42,269,629 191.05 —4.04
Seelos rs 35,575,647 2.59 +.34
PrUltPQ s 33,394,845 55.75 —3.90
Microsoft 32,334,254 117.05 —3.17
HuntBncsh 31,984,801 12.25 —.37
Advanced 478
Declined 2,467
Unchanged 117
Total issues 3,062
New highs 59
New lows 85
Total sales 2,389,669,857
