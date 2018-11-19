https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Nasdaq-SUMMARY-13406411.php
Nasdaq SUMMARY
NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.
|Name Volume LastChg.
|AMD
|93,165,259
|19.11
|—1.55
|InvQQQ
|65,718,099
|162.06
|—.31
|PShtQQQrs
|44,785,710
|15.61
|+1.40
|44,049,519
|131.55
|—7.98
|Microsoft
|43,324,178
|104.62
|—3.67
|Nvidia
|42,309,301
|144.70
|—19.73
|JD.com
|42,080,375
|21.11
|—1.94
|AppleInc
|41,620,178
|185.86
|—7.67
|21stCFoxA
|33,674,078
|48.91
|+.75
|MicronT
|30,980,867
|36.83
|—2.61
|———
|Advanced 721
|Declined 2,202
|Unchanged 146
|Totalissues 3,069
|Newhighs 19
|Newlows 179
|Totalsales 2,296,319,251
|—————————
View Comments