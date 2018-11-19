NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.

Name Volume LastChg.
AMD 93,165,259 19.11 —1.55
InvQQQ 65,718,099 162.06 —.31
PShtQQQrs 44,785,710 15.61 +1.40
Facebook 44,049,519 131.55 —7.98
Microsoft 43,324,178 104.62 —3.67
Nvidia 42,309,301 144.70 —19.73
JD.com 42,080,375 21.11 —1.94
AppleInc 41,620,178 185.86 —7.67
21stCFoxA 33,674,078 48.91 +.75
MicronT 30,980,867 36.83 —2.61
———
Advanced 721
Declined 2,202
Unchanged 146
Totalissues 3,069
Newhighs 19
Newlows 179
Totalsales 2,296,319,251
—————————