NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.

Name Volume LastChg.
MicronT 54,588,990 45.98 —1.54
AMD 50,528,760 10.88 —.23
CSVixShrs 48,317,605 7.18 —.01
AppleInc 41,456,340 165.26 +2.94
Microsoft 41,092,435 93.52 —2.30
Comcasts 38,284,260 31.39 —.42
Intel 36,382,016 51.62 —1.11
PwShsQQQ 35,204,239 160.94 —1.15
T-MobileUS 26,118,641 60.51 —4.01
Facebook 20,657,939 172.00 —1.59
———
Advanced 938
Declined 1,901
Unchanged 201
Totalissues 3,040
Newhighs 59
Newlows 45
Totalsales 1,965,058,355
—————————