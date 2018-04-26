https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Nasdaq-SUMMARY-12864824.php
Nasdaq SUMMARY
Updated 5:34 pm, Thursday, April 26, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.
|Name Volume LastChg.
|AMD
|144,886,149
|11.04
|+1.33
|77,369,765
|174.16
|+14.47
|PwShsQQQ
|42,728,081
|161.99
|+3.34
|Microsoft
|41,044,569
|94.26
|+1.95
|CSVixShrs
|39,064,533
|7.43
|—.72
|MicronT
|38,751,250
|50.14
|+2.54
|Intel
|38,292,126
|53.05
|+1.67
|Comcasts
|32,492,268
|33.33
|—.93
|AppleInc
|27,847,426
|164.22
|+.57
|eBay s
|21,429,944
|38.68
|—2.29
|———
|Advanced 1,756
|Declined 1,051
|Unchanged 224
|Totalissues 3,031
|Newhighs 65
|Newlows 56
|Totalsales 2,110,679,640
|—————————
