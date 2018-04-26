NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.

Name Volume LastChg.
AMD 144,886,149 11.04 +1.33
Facebook 77,369,765 174.16 +14.47
PwShsQQQ 42,728,081 161.99 +3.34
Microsoft 41,044,569 94.26 +1.95
CSVixShrs 39,064,533 7.43 —.72
MicronT 38,751,250 50.14 +2.54
Intel 38,292,126 53.05 +1.67
Comcasts 32,492,268 33.33 —.93
AppleInc 27,847,426 164.22 +.57
eBay s 21,429,944 38.68 —2.29
Advanced 1,756
Declined 1,051
Unchanged 224
Totalissues 3,031
Newhighs 65
Newlows 56
Totalsales 2,110,679,640
