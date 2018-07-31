Nanometrics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) _ Nanometrics Inc. (NANO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $17.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milpitas, California-based company said it had net income of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 71 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment posted revenue of $88.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $86.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Nanometrics expects its per-share earnings to range from 36 cents to 52 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $70 million to $78 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Nanometrics shares have increased 51 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $37.66, a climb of 41 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NANO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NANO