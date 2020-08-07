NN: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ NN Inc. (NNBR) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.7 million in its second quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The industrial parts maker posted revenue of $150.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $158.5 million.

NN shares have declined 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 15% in the last 12 months.

