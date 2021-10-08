NHL tracking pucks this season, opening up gambling options LARRY LAGE, AP Hockey Writer Oct. 8, 2021 Updated: Oct. 8, 2021 1:46 p.m.
1 of5 A sensor is shown with a Detroit Red Wings NHL hockey jersey, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Detroit. The NHL is using real-time tracking technology in pucks and on the back of players' jerseys, shooting to generate more data for teams, broadcasters, fans and gamblers. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 A sensor is shown in a Detroit Red Wings NHL hockey jersey, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Detroit. The NHL is using real-time tracking technology in pucks and on the back of players' jerseys, shooting to generate more data for teams, broadcasters, fans and gamblers. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill, center, gives instructions during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 FILE - In this March 31, 2021, file photo, Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler (26), Paul Stastny (25) and Pierre-Luc Dubois (13) talk between shifts during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Dubois is looking forward to finally getting to know his Jets teammates after spending much of last season in Winnipeg isolated from them due to COVID-19 protocols coupled with a rash of injuries. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP, File) JOHN WOODS/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
DETROIT (AP) — The latest generation of NHL pucks have six circles on both sides covering tubes that allow infrared cameras to constantly connect the vulcanized rubber with a puck and player tracking system.
After a bumpy start last season with microchipped pucks that didn't slide right, the latest versions have worked so well that at least one coach wasn't sure if they were in play yet.