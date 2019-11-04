MyoKardia: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) on Monday reported a loss of $141.8 million in its third quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of $3.07 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.34 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.71 per share.

MyoKardia shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $58.91, a climb of slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MYOK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MYOK