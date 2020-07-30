https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Myers-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15445439.php
Myers: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AKRON, Ohio (AP) _ Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $8.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Akron, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 23 cents.
The maker of plastic products posted revenue of $118.4 million in the period.
Myers shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 17% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MYE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MYE
View Comments