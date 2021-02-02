People in Myanmar honk horns, bang on pots to protest coup Feb. 2, 2021 Updated: Feb. 2, 2021 2:50 p.m.
1 of18 Myanmar's military stand guard at a checkpoint manned with an armored vehicles blocking a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Hundreds of members of Myanmar's Parliament remained confined inside their government housing in the country's capital on Tuesday, a day after the military staged a coup and detained senior politicians including Nobel laureate and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. STR/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 A woman buys vegetable in a street market Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Hundreds of members of Myanmar's Parliament remained confined inside their government housing in the country's capital on Tuesday, a day after the military staged a coup and detained senior politicians including Nobel laureate and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Thein Zaw/AP Show More Show Less
3 of18 Vehicles are driven Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Hundreds of members of Myanmar's Parliament remained confined inside their government housing in the country's capital on Tuesday, a day after the military staged a coup and detained senior politicians including Nobel laureate and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. STR/AP Show More Show Less
4 of18 A traffic policeman stands by a roundabout Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Hundreds of members of Myanmar's Parliament remained confined inside their government housing in the country's capital on Tuesday, a day after the military staged a coup and detained senior politicians including Nobel laureate and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. STR/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Myanmar soldiers stand guard on a road in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Hundreds of members of Myanmar's Parliament remained confined inside their government housing in the country's capital on Tuesday, a day after the military staged a coup and detained senior politicians including Nobel laureate and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. STR/AP Show More Show Less
6 of18 Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a barricaded road leading to the parliament building Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Hundreds of members of Myanmar's Parliament remained confined inside their government housing in the country's capital on Tuesday, a day after the military staged a coup and detained senior politicians including Nobel laureate and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. STR/AP Show More Show Less
7 of18 Myanmar's military stand guard at a checkpoint manned with armored vehicles blocking a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Hundreds of members of Myanmar's Parliament remained confined inside their government housing in the country's capital on Tuesday, a day after the military staged a coup and detained senior politicians including Nobel laureate and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. STR/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 A police vehicle, right, loaded with barricades is parked on Sule Pagoda Road in Yangon, Myanmar, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, after the military staged a coup and detained senior politicians including Nobel laureate and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. (@benjaminsmall via AP) @benjaminsmall/AP Show More Show Less
9 of18 A police vehicle loaded with barricades is parked on Sule Pagoda Road in Yangon, Myanmar, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, after the military staged a coup and detained senior politicians including Nobel laureate and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. (@benjaminsmall via AP) @benjaminsmall/AP Show More Show Less
10 of18 Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Hundreds of members of Myanmar's Parliament remained confined inside their government housing in the country's capital on Tuesday, a day after the military staged a coup and detained senior politicians including Nobel laureate and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. STR/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 A man looks at a newspaper, which reports "1 year of State of Emergency and Acting President transferred Power to Military Chief” on the front page, in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Hundreds of members of Myanmar's Parliament remained confined inside their government housing in the country's capital on Tuesday, a day after the military staged a coup and detained senior politicians including Nobel laureate and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Thein Zaw/AP Show More Show Less
12 of18 Police vehicles are parked on Sule Pagoda Road in Yangon, Myanmar, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 after the military staged a coup and detained senior politicians including Nobel laureate and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. (@benjaminsmall via AP) @benjaminsmall/AP Show More Show Less
13 of18 A man looks at a newspaper sitting next to a newspaper stall in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Hundreds of members of Myanmar's Parliament remained confined inside their government housing in the country's capital on Tuesday, a day after the military staged a coup and detained senior politicians including Nobel laureate and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Thein Zaw/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 A man looks at newspapers displayed at a newspaper stall in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Hundreds of members of Myanmar's Parliament remained confined inside their government housing in the country's capital on Tuesday, a day after the military staged a coup and detained senior politicians including Nobel laureate and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Thein Zaw/AP Show More Show Less
15 of18 Newspapers are displayed in a newspaper stall in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Hundreds of members of Myanmar's Parliament remained confined inside their government housing in the country's capital on Tuesday, a day after the military staged a coup and detained senior politicians including Nobel laureate and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Thein Zaw/AP Show More Show Less
16 of18 Police vehicles are parked on Sule Pagoda Road in Yangon, Myanmar, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 after the military staged a coup and detained senior politicians including Nobel laureate and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. (@benjaminsmall via AP) @benjaminsmall/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Myanmar soldiers stand guard on a road in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Hundreds of members of Myanmar's Parliament remained confined inside their government housing in the country's capital on Tuesday, a day after the military staged a coup and detained senior politicians including Nobel laureate and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. STR/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18 Buddhist monks walk begging for alms in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Hundreds of members of Myanmar's Parliament remained confined inside their government housing in the country's capital on Tuesday, a day after the military staged a coup and detained senior politicians including Nobel laureate and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Thein Zaw/AP Show More Show Less
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Scores of people in Myanmar's largest city honked car horns and banged on pots and pans Tuesday in the first known public resistance to the coup led a day earlier by the country's military.
What was initially planned to take place for just a few minutes extended to more than a quarter-hour in several neighborhoods of Yangon. Shouts could be heard wishing detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi good health and calling for freedom.