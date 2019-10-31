Murphy Oil: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) _ Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.09 billion.

On a per-share basis, the El Dorado, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $6.76. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring gains, came to 36 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The oil and gas producer posted revenue of $817.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $705.4 million.

Murphy Oil shares have dropped 17% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 22%. The stock has declined 38% in the last 12 months.

