https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Montage-Resources-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15706639.php
Montage Resources: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Montage Resources Corporation (MR) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $92.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $2.56. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 48 cents per share.
The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $115.4 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $4.87. A year ago, they were trading at $4.81.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MR
View Comments